J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, J.T. Poston hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Poston's 115 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.

Poston tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poston to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.