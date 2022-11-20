J.J. Spaun putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Spaun finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, J.J. Spaun's 128 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Spaun had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

Spaun hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Spaun had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.