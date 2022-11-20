Henrik Norlander shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 39th at 9 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 11th, Norlander's 135 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Norlander hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.