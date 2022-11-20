Hayden Buckley putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

Hayden Buckley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Buckley finished his day tied for 39th at 9 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Hayden Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hayden Buckley to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Buckley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Buckley had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.