  • Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RSM Classic

  • Prior to The RSM Classic 2022, the PGA TOUR Wives Association partnered up with the Savannah Bananas, an exhibition baseball team, for a game of wiffle ball alongside PGA TOUR players like Harry Higgs and Ryan Brehm.
    PGA TOUR – The CUT

    PGA TOUR players and wives play wiffle ball with Savannah Bananas

