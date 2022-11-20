Harry Higgs finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Higgs's tee shot went 265 yards to the native area and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

Higgs got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgs at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Higgs's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

Higgs tee shot went 216 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to even for the round.