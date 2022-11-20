Harris English putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Harris English hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. English finished his day tied for 29th at 11 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Harris English hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, English hit his 250 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

English got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 second, English chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, English's 162 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, English chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 5 under for the round.