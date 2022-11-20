Greyson Sigg delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Sigg finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Greyson Sigg hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Greyson Sigg to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Sigg's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Sigg had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 3 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Sigg reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Sigg's 154 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Sigg had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 6 under for the round.