Erik Barnes putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

Erik Barnes hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barnes finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Erik Barnes's tee shot went 210 yards to the fringe and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barnes hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Barnes had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Barnes chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.