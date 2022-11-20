Eric Cole shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Eric Cole hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Cole finished his day tied for 39th at 9 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 228 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Cole chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Cole's 162 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to even-par for the round.

Cole hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 14th. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

Cole missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Cole to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Cole had a 202 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cole to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Cole chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Cole chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Cole's 168 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cole to 4 under for the round.