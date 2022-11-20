Dylan Wu putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Dylan Wu hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 46th at 7 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 13th, Dylan Wu's 137 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wu had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Wu reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 2 under for the round.

Wu hit his tee at the green on the 179-yard par-3 sixth, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wu to 3 under for the round.