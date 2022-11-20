Doc Redman shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

Doc Redman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 64th at 4 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Redman at 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Redman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Redman at 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.