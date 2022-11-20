Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RSM Classic

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 46th at 7 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

McCarthy tee shot went 213 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 36 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.