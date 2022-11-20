Dean Burmester shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RSM Classic

Dean Burmester hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Burmester finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burmester hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Burmester got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burmester to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burmester had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burmester to 1 over for the round.