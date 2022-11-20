Davis Riley shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic

Davis Riley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 46th at 7 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 250 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Riley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Riley had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Riley's tee shot went 167 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Riley's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Riley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Riley at even for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Riley chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Riley had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.