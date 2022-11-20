David Lingmerth putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

David Lingmerth hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, David Lingmerth hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Lingmerth hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lingmerth had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Lingmerth reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Lingmerth at 4 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.

Lingmerth hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Lingmerth to 4 under for the round.