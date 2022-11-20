Danny Lee shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic

Danny Lee hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Lee hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Lee hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lee hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.