Cole Hammer putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Cole Hammer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hammer finished his day tied for 5th at 15 under with Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, and Chris Stroud; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

Cole Hammer missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 26 yards for birdie. This moved Cole Hammer to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hammer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 2 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Hammer chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 3 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Hammer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hammer at 4 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Hammer chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hammer to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hammer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hammer to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hammer's 100 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hammer to 5 under for the round.