Chris Stroud shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RSM Classic

Chris Stroud hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 5th at 15 under with Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, and Cole Hammer; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Stroud had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

Stroud hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Stroud's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 5 under for the round.