Chris Gotterup putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Chris Gotterup hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 35th at 10 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Chris Gotterup his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Chris Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gotterup had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gotterup to 1 over for the round.

Gotterup hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, he sank his approach from 150 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gotterup to 2 under for the round.