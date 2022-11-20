Carl Yuan shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic

Carl Yuan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 39th at 9 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Yuan hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Yuan had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Yuan's tee shot went 201 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 48 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Yuan chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Yuan got to the green in 2 and sunk a 72-foot putt for eagle, bringing Yuan to 3 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Yuan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 4 under for the round.