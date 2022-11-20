Callum Tarren delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Callum Tarren hit 6 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Tarren finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 first, Callum Tarren's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Callum Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tarren had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tarren's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 4 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Tarren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tarren to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Tarren had a 194 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tarren to 6 under for the round.