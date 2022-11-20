Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 46th at 7 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garnett to even-par for the round.

Garnett got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.