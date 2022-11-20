Brian Harman posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the RSM Classic

Brian Harman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Harman finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Sahith Theegala and Callum Tarren; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Brian Harman had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brian Harman to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Harman hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Harman hit his 245 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Harman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Harman's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 5 under for the round.