Brent Grant shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Brent Grant hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Grant finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a 325 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Grant chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

Grant got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grant to even-par for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Grant got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grant to 1 over for the round.

Grant missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 24 yards for birdie. This moved Grant to even for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Grant's 78 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grant to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Grant hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grant to 2 under for the round.