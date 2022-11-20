Brandon Wu putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the RSM Classic

Brandon Wu hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 54th at 6 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Brandon Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandon Wu to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wu hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.