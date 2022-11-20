Ben Taylor shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Ben Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Taylor's tee shot went 229 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Taylor hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Taylor to even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Taylor to 1 under for the round.