Ben Martin shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic

Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Martin had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Martin's tee shot went 213 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.