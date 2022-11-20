  • Ben Martin shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic

  • Following his third-round 5-under 65 at The RSM Classic 2022, Ben Martin talks about the best aspect of his performance and how he’s bounced back from injury.
    Interviews

    Ben Martin’s interview after Round 3 of The RSM Classic

    Following his third-round 5-under 65 at The RSM Classic 2022, Ben Martin talks about the best aspect of his performance and how he’s bounced back from injury.