Ben Griffin shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Ben Griffin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his day tied for 29th at 11 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Griffin tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Griffin's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Griffin's 91 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.