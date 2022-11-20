Strong putting brings Beau Hossler an even-par round four of the RSM Classic

Beau Hossler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Beau Hossler at 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Hossler had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hossler hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to even for the round.