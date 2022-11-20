Andrew Putnam putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 21st at 12 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

Andrew Putnam got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Andrew Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Putnam's 148 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Putnam got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Putnam to 1 over for the round.