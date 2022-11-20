Andrew Landry putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the RSM Classic

Andrew Landry hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his day tied for 67th at 1 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Andrew Landry had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Andrew Landry to 2 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 3 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Landry chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Landry's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.