  • Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2022, Alex Smalley makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley rolls in eagle putt at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2022, Alex Smalley makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.