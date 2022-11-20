Alex Smalley shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

Alex Smalley hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 5th at 15 under with Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; and Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smalley had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Smalley hit an approach shot from 236 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.