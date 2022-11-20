Akshay Bhatia putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

Akshay Bhatia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bhatia finished his day in 45th at 8 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Akshay Bhatia had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Akshay Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Bhatia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to even for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Bhatia's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.