Adam Svensson putts himself to a 6-under 64 in final round of the RSM Classic

In his final round at the RSM Classic, Adam Svensson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Svensson finished his day in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Adam Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Svensson to 1 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at 3 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.