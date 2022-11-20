Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic

Aaron Baddeley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 39th at 9 under; Adam Svensson is in 1st at 19 under; Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala, and Callum Tarren are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Joel Dahmen, Seamus Power, Alex Smalley, Chris Stroud, and Cole Hammer are tied for 5th at 15 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

Baddeley hit his tee shot 240 yards to the native area on the 442-yard par-4 14th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Baddeley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.