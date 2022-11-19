Zecheng Dou shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic

Zecheng Dou hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dou finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a 306 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Dou chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Dou had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Dou suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dou at 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Dou's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dou to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dou had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dou to 1 over for the round.