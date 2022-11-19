Zac Blair shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic

Zac Blair hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Blair finished his day tied for 32nd at 8 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Blair had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Blair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blair to even for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Blair had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Blair's 159 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Blair hit his 86 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.