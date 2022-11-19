  • Zac Blair shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Zac Blair makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Zac Blair buries 21-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2022, Zac Blair makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.