Wyndham Clark shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the RSM Classic

Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Clark had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Clark's 159 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Clark hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 2 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 6th under-par hole in a row and moved Clark to 5 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 6 under for the round.