Will Gordon rebounds from poor front in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Will Gordon hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gordon finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Will Gordon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Will Gordon to 2 over for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Gordon reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Gordon at 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Gordon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.