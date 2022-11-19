Tyson Alexander finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Tyson Alexander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Alexander finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Alexander got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Alexander's 142 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Alexander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Alexander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alexander to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Alexander had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Alexander to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Alexander chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Alexander hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Alexander to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Alexander's 147 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Alexander to even for the round.