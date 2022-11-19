Trevor Cone shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic

Trevor Cone hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Cone finished his day tied for 41st at 7 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Cone had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Cone got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cone to even for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Cone chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cone to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cone had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cone to 2 under for the round.