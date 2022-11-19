  • Taylor Pendrith shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2022, Taylor Pendrith makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

