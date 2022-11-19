Taylor Pendrith shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RSM Classic

Taylor Pendrith hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, and Taylor Montgomery; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

Pendrith tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Pendrith at 5 under for the round.