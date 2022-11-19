Taylor Montgomery shoots 5-under 65 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Taylor Montgomery hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Montgomery finished his day tied for 6th at 12 under with Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, and Taylor Pendrith; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Montgomery's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Montgomery hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 seventh. This moved Montgomery to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Montgomery had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Montgomery's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Montgomery had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Montgomery to 3 under for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Montgomery chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Montgomery's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Montgomery to 4 under for the round.