Stephan Jaeger shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic

Stephan Jaeger hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 61st at 4 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Jaeger suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Jaeger at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Jaeger had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.