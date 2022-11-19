Seung-Yul Noh finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Seung-Yul Noh hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 17th at 10 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Noh got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Noh reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Noh at 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.

Noh missed the green on his first shot on the 192-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.