Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Seamus Power in the third round at the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Seamus Power hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Power finished his day tied for 13th at 11 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Seamus Power's 160 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Power chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 3 under for the round.