  • Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Seamus Power in the third round at the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power makes birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2022, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.