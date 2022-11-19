Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

Stallings got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stallings's 69 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Stallings had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.