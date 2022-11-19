Sahith Theegala posts bogey-free 2-under 68 l in the third round of the RSM Classic

Sahith Theegala hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 3rd at 13 under with Adam Svensson and Andrew Putnam; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Sahith Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Sahith Theegala at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Theegala had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.