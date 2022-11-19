Ryan Armour shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic

Ryan Armour hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 67th at 2 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 12th green, Armour suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Armour had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Armour to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Armour had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 4 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 5 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Armour hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 4 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 over for the round.