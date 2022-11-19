Russell Knox putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

Russell Knox hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Knox finished his day tied for 26th at 9 under; Patrick Rodgers and Ben Martin are tied for 1st at 14 under; Adam Svensson, Sahith Theegala, and Andrew Putnam are tied for 3rd at 13 under; and Harry Higgs, Brian Harman, Kevin Streelman, Alex Smalley, Beau Hossler, Taylor Montgomery, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 6th at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Russell Knox had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Russell Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Knox had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Knox to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Knox's 116 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Knox had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.